Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Connects on first MLB long ball
Asuaje went 2-for-5 with a double, his first MLB homer and two runs in Tuesday's road loss to the Rockies.
Coors Field is a good place to go looking for your first big-league home run, but Asuaje has been a steady bat in general -- he's hitting a strong .315 over his first 73 at-bats this season. Still, his fantasy upside is quite modest even though he's getting consistent at-bats, as his lack of both power and speed makes him mostly an AL-only asset.
More News
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...