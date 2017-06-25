Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Could be taking over second base
Asuaje started at second and batted second Saturday, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in a win over the Tigers.
The 25-year-old has started two consecutive games since being recalled from the minors, and he appears to be taking over at the keystone for the Padres while Yangervis Solarte (oblique) recovers on the disabled list. Asuaje didn't offer much power or speed during his 62-game stint with Triple-A El Paso, but if he can carry over his ability to get on base (.369 OBP) to the majors, then there is some potential for run production if he continues to bat second in the lineup.
