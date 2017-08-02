Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Heads to bench Wednesday
Asuaje is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Twins.
Asujae has cemented himself as the everyday second baseman thanks to his timely hitting at the dish. The lefty finished the month of July with a .307.365/.420 slash line and a .785 OPS, so he'll likely continue seeing plenty of playing time going forward. Yangervis Solarte takes over at the keystone Wednesday.
