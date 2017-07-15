Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Playing time extended
Asuaje started at second and batted second Friday, going 1-for-4 with a double and walk in a loss to the Giants.
With Yangervis Solarte (oblique) still on the disabled list following the All-Star break, Asuaje will continue to see regular playing time at the keystone until the former makes his expected return later this month. While he doesn't bring much pop or speed to the table, the 25-year-old could temporarily gain deep-league value if he and his .298 batting average continue to bat second in the order.
