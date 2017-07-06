Asuaje went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Indians on Wednesday.

Thanks to the tiny sample size, this performance lifted Asuaje's batting average all the way from .265 to .316. He's been seeing regular time lately, but Asuaje is mostly a contact hitter with marginal power and speed.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast