Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Produces three-hit game
Asuaje went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Indians on Wednesday.
Thanks to the tiny sample size, this performance lifted Asuaje's batting average all the way from .265 to .316. He's been seeing regular time lately, but Asuaje is mostly a contact hitter with marginal power and speed.
