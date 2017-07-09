Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Triples in win Saturday
Asuaje went 1-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's win over Philadelphia.
The 25-year-old has been seeing everyday action since taking over for the injured Yangervis Solarte (oblique), batting .319 (15-for-47) over 14 games. Despite the high batting average, Asuaje's value is limited to very deep formats due a lack of power and speed combined with lackluster counting stats while batting in the bottom third of the order (three runs and four RBI). Solarte is expected to return following the All-Star break which should effectively end the rookie's run of playing time.
More News
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...