Asuaje went 1-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's win over Philadelphia.

The 25-year-old has been seeing everyday action since taking over for the injured Yangervis Solarte (oblique), batting .319 (15-for-47) over 14 games. Despite the high batting average, Asuaje's value is limited to very deep formats due a lack of power and speed combined with lackluster counting stats while batting in the bottom third of the order (three runs and four RBI). Solarte is expected to return following the All-Star break which should effectively end the rookie's run of playing time.