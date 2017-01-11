Capps (elbow) signed a one-year, $987,500 deal with the Padres on Wednesday, avoiding arbitration, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.

Capps is attempting to make it back in time for Opening Day after undergoing Tommy John surgery on Mar. 8. When healthy, he offers an elite strikeout rate (49.2 percent last season) that portends a late-inning role. Brandon Maurer will presumably open the year as the closer in San Diego, but Capps is the next best Padres reliever to own this year, as he could be useful in standard leagues even if he is not getting saves.