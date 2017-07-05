Capps was placed on the 7-day disabled list with Triple-A El Paso due to an ankle injury, Dennis Lin of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Capps reportedly twisted his ankle completing conditioning exercises Tuesday, and given how liberally minor-league teams use the DL, this doesn't seem like too serious of an issue. However, little is known about this injury at this time, and given the hurler's uncanny ability to get injured, don't be surprised if the Padres use kid gloves in his recovery process. Capps is unable to return until after the All-Star break.