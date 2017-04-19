Capps (elbow) tossed a scoreless inning Tuesday for Triple-A El Paso, his fourth rehab start.

The appearance went much better than his previous outing, when he was shelled for four earned runs in just 0.2 innings of work. Capps needed just ten pitches Tuesday to retire the side, so it appears he's adjusting to live action rather nicely. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2016, the young reliever could be ready for his return to the big leagues within the next week or so.