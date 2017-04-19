Padres' Carter Capps: Bounces back in rehab game
Capps (elbow) tossed a scoreless inning Tuesday for Triple-A El Paso, his fourth rehab start.
The appearance went much better than his previous outing, when he was shelled for four earned runs in just 0.2 innings of work. Capps needed just ten pitches Tuesday to retire the side, so it appears he's adjusting to live action rather nicely. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2016, the young reliever could be ready for his return to the big leagues within the next week or so.
More News
-
Padres' Carter Capps: Has tough rehab game Sunday•
-
Padres' Carter Capps: Makes second rehab apearance•
-
Padres' Carter Capps: Tosses scoreless rehab start•
-
Padres' Carter Capps: Throws simulated inning•
-
Padres' Carter Capps: Officially lands on DL•
-
Padres' Carter Capps: DL-bound to open season•
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.