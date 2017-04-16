Capps (elbow) threw a rehab outing at Triple-A El Paso on Sunday and allowed three runs in less than an inning of work, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.

Although Capps' health has improved since undergoing Tommy John surgery, Sunday's outing would suggest that he's still adjusting to live pitching. Capps has shown the ability to be a solid bullpen arm, as he posted a 1.16 ERA and 0.81 WHIP over 30 games when he was last healthy 2015. The Padres could opt to have him pitch a couple more rehab games, but a return to the big leagues may not be too far off.