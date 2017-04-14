Padres' Carter Capps: Makes second rehab apearance
Capps (elbow) threw another scoreless inning for High-A Lake Elsinore Thursday. He walked one and struck out one.
While the stat line was nearly identical to his first rehab outing, the dominant reliever struggled with his control in this one, only throwing nine of his 18 pitches for strikes. Capps will look to tighten that up in his next rehab outing, but all signs are pointing towards a return to the majors soon. The 26-year-old has the dominating arsenal to become an elite back-end reliever, but he will have to prove that he is back at full strength after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2016. Fantasy owners speculating on future saves could take a flyer Capps, but those in holds leagues should scoop him up immediately if he is available on the waiver wire.
More News
-
Padres' Carter Capps: Tosses scoreless rehab start•
-
Padres' Carter Capps: Throws simulated inning•
-
Padres' Carter Capps: Officially lands on DL•
-
Padres' Carter Capps: DL-bound to open season•
-
Padres' Carter Capps: Likely to start season on DL•
-
Padres' Carter Capps: Makes spring training debut•
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...
-
Harvey's start promising but ...
Matt Harvey has exceeded all expectations in his first two starts, but Chris Towers says the...