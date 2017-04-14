Capps (elbow) threw another scoreless inning for High-A Lake Elsinore Thursday. He walked one and struck out one.

While the stat line was nearly identical to his first rehab outing, the dominant reliever struggled with his control in this one, only throwing nine of his 18 pitches for strikes. Capps will look to tighten that up in his next rehab outing, but all signs are pointing towards a return to the majors soon. The 26-year-old has the dominating arsenal to become an elite back-end reliever, but he will have to prove that he is back at full strength after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2016. Fantasy owners speculating on future saves could take a flyer Capps, but those in holds leagues should scoop him up immediately if he is available on the waiver wire.