Capps (elbow) recently began throwing off a mound, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The right-hander with the jump-step delivery built up to 30 pitches in his most recent bullpen session Monday. If he continues to progress from Tommy John surgery as expected, Capps could get into spring training games around March 1. Brandon Maurer is the incumbent and would seem to have the leg up for the closer role entering spring training, but a healthy Capps will make things interesting -- he should push for the ninth-inning job.