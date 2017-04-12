Capps (elbow) threw a scoreless inning in a rehab start for High-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Capps needed just 11 pitches to complete the inning, his first live game action since spring training. The next step for the right-hander will be a rehab appearance out of the bullpen, though it remains to be seen where and when that opportunity will come. Regardless, it appears the Padres will have their dangerous young arm back in the majors shortly.