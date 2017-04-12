Padres' Carter Capps: Tosses scoreless rehab start
Capps (elbow) threw a scoreless inning in a rehab start for High-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Capps needed just 11 pitches to complete the inning, his first live game action since spring training. The next step for the right-hander will be a rehab appearance out of the bullpen, though it remains to be seen where and when that opportunity will come. Regardless, it appears the Padres will have their dangerous young arm back in the majors shortly.
More News
-
Padres' Carter Capps: Makes second rehab apearance•
-
Padres' Carter Capps: Throws simulated inning•
-
Padres' Carter Capps: Officially lands on DL•
-
Padres' Carter Capps: DL-bound to open season•
-
Padres' Carter Capps: Likely to start season on DL•
-
Padres' Carter Capps: Makes spring training debut•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...