D'Arnaud was designated for assignment by the Padres on Tuesday.

The Padres needed to clear room on the roster for Tuesday's starter, Trevor Cahill, and d'Arnaud was ultimately the roster casualty. The 30-year-old compiled a .143/.176/.245 triple slash in 22 games for the Padres, so it wasn't too difficult of a decision. He'll could draw interest on waivers given his previous major-league experience coupled with his ability to play multiple positions.