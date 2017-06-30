D'Arnaud was reinstated from the paternity list Friday, Dennis Lin of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

D'Arnaud was absent for the Padres' series against Atlanta this week as he attended to the birth of his child, but returns in time for the weekend series with the Dodgers. The 30-year-old has seen limited action as a reserve bat this season and hasn't been impressive when he has played, hitting only .200 over 55 at-bats.