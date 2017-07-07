Padres' Chase d'Arnaud: Sent outright to El Paso
D'Arnaud was outrighted to Triple-A El Paso on Friday.
The utility infielder was designated for assignment on Independence Day, and it seems like his sub-.200 batting average wasn't enough to warrant any interest while he was exposed to waivers. His major-league experience could make him a trade chip down the line or even a callup candidate in case of injuries, but for now he'll toil in the minors as an organizational depth piece.
More News
-
Padres' Chase d'Arnaud: DFA'd by San Diego•
-
Padres' Chase d'Arnaud: Returns from paternity leave•
-
Padres' Chase d'Arnaud: Placed on paternity list•
-
Padres' Chase d'Arnaud: Smacks clutch HR off bench Saturday•
-
Padres' Chase d'Arnaud: Out again Saturday•
-
Padres' Chase d'Arnaud: Takes seat Friday•
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...