D'Arnaud was outrighted to Triple-A El Paso on Friday.

The utility infielder was designated for assignment on Independence Day, and it seems like his sub-.200 batting average wasn't enough to warrant any interest while he was exposed to waivers. His major-league experience could make him a trade chip down the line or even a callup candidate in case of injuries, but for now he'll toil in the minors as an organizational depth piece.