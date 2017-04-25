Bethancourt cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A on Tuesday.

It wasn't the ideal start for Bethancourt, who allowed nine runs (six earned) through 3.2 relief innings while going 1-for-7 as a hitter. He went unclaimed through waivers and will report to Triple-A El Paso, where he'll look to get back on the mound and at the plate.

