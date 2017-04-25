Padres' Christian Bethancourt: Outrighted to Triple-A
Bethancourt cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A on Tuesday.
It wasn't the ideal start for Bethancourt, who allowed nine runs (six earned) through 3.2 relief innings while going 1-for-7 as a hitter. He went unclaimed through waivers and will report to Triple-A El Paso, where he'll look to get back on the mound and at the plate.
More News
-
Padres' Christian Bethancourt: No significant injury to knee•
-
Padres' Christian Bethancourt: Named to Opening Day roster•
-
Padres' Christian Bethancourt: Scheduled for innings behind plate Sunday•
-
Padres' Christian Bethancourt: Having early success as pitcher•
-
Padres' Christian Bethancourt: Scheduled for spring debut Wednesday•
-
Padres' Christian Bethancourt: Targeting March for Cactus League pitching debut•
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...