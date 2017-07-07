Friedrich (elbow) experienced further elbow soreness during a bullpen session Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Friedrich continues to experience setbacks in his recovery, as he was previously sidelined by a finger laceration. It's unclear how severe this new issue is, but it likely pushes his potential return date later in the month of July if everything from here out goes as smoothly as possible.

