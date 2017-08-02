Padres' Christian Friedrich: Resumes rehab at High-A
Friedrich (elbow) resumed his rehab stint with High-A Lake Elsinore on Monday, tossing three scoreless innings with no issues, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.
The southpaw was shut down for the better part of July after suffering soreness during a bullpen session, so his return to the mound provides some hope to an upcoming return date. Friedrich is scheduled to throw between five and six innings during his next rehab outing, which could give the team a firmer idea as to his readiness. After posting a 4.80 ERA over 23 starts for the Padres last season, the 30-year-old has yet to play this year while battling back from a rash of injuries and could potentially return as a long reliever.
