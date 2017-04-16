Richard (1-2) took the loss in Saturday's start against the Braves, allowing four runs on nine hits and two walks across six innings with two strikeouts.

Richard threw plenty of strikes, but was done in by a pair of runs in a third-inning rally and two more on solo home runs in the sixth. He was masterful in blanking the Dodgers in his season debut, but he's allowed eight runs over 12 innings in two subsequent starts en route to a pair of losses. The lefty has given up two homers in each of those losses and will look to improve in that area as he looks to get back on track Thursday against the Diamondbacks.