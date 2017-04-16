Padres' Clayton Richard: Allows four runs in loss to Braves
Richard (1-2) took the loss in Saturday's start against the Braves, allowing four runs on nine hits and two walks across six innings with two strikeouts.
Richard threw plenty of strikes, but was done in by a pair of runs in a third-inning rally and two more on solo home runs in the sixth. He was masterful in blanking the Dodgers in his season debut, but he's allowed eight runs over 12 innings in two subsequent starts en route to a pair of losses. The lefty has given up two homers in each of those losses and will look to improve in that area as he looks to get back on track Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
More News
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Comes back to earth in loss•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Stuns Dodgers with dominant performance•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Named No. 2 starter•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Could make Opening Day start•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Poor outing in return to mound•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Throws bullpen, potential return on horizon•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...