Richard (5-10) allowed 11 runs -- 10 earned -- on 14 hits and a walk while striking out three batters through 3.2 innings during Wednesday's loss to Colorado.

The veteran lefty has had a few solid games this season, but overall, he's been an unreliable fantasy option. After all, Richard entered Wednesday's start with an underwhelming 4.75 ERA and 1.52 WHIP. Looking ahead, it's best to leave him to deep settings and be selective with his opponents. Richard projects to face the Mets at Petco Park in his next start.