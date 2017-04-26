Padres' Clayton Richard: Gets shelled in loss to Diamondbacks
Richard (2-3) lasted just 3.1 innings in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks with two strikeouts.
Richard became predictable after falling behind in the count on many occasions, allowing at least three men to reach and yielding at least one run in each inning save for the third. He has been extremely hittable in each of his last three outings, allowing a whopping 26 base knocks in 16.1 innings pitched as his ERA has risen to 4.45. Richard has clearly regressed after a strong start to the season, but he will look to get back on track Sunday against a scuffling Giants offense.
