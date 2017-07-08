Richard (5-8) allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out two across six innings, but received no-decision Friday against the Phillies.

Richard gave up a solo homer to Tommy Joseph, and otherwise held the Phillies in check before being removed after a lengthy rain delay before the bullpen blew a 3-1 lead, costing him a potential victory. With a 4.66 ERA on the season, he remains a very risky fantasy option. He'll make his next start at a time yet to be determined after the All-Star break.