Richard re-signed with the Padres on a one-year, $1.75 million contract Tuesday, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The 33-year-old's time with the Cubs in 2016 was disastrous, but he really turned things around upon a move to San Diego, posting a 2.52 ERA across nine starts and two relief appearances. Given the inexperience in their starting pitching ranks the way things stand now, Richard seems to be a likely candidate to garner one of the top spots in the Padres rotation until some of their younger options are ready for primetime.