Padres' Clayton Richard: Serves up 11 hits in loss
Richard allowed four runs on a whopping 11 hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 5.2 innings in a loss Friday to the Giants.
This already marks the fourth time this season that Richard has allowed at least 10 hits in a start. In a world where home runs are way up, it's simply too hard to win consistently with a pitch-to-contact formula. Richard now has a 4.75 ERA combined with a 1.52 WHIP and just a 6.1 K/9.
