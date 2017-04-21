Richard (2-2) held the Diamondbacks to one run on nine hits in Thursday's 4-1 win. He walked none and struck out eight.

The soft-tossing lefty was in prime form Thursday, attacking an aggressive Diamondbacks lineup from the get-go (71 of 97 pitches for strikes) and actually coming out on top of an unfavorable matchup. The nine induced ground balls are right down the 33-year-old's alley, but the eight strikeouts were likely an anomaly after posting a pedestrian 4.5 K/9 in his three starts prior to Thursday's matchup. With a 3.04 ERA through four starts, Richard is likely garnering some deep-league attention after coming into the season completely off the fantasy radar. It would be wise to temper expectations in standard leagues though, as the veteran arm's pitch-to-contact style and rough injury history make him far from a sure thing.