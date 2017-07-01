Padres' Clayton Richard: Struggles in second straight outing
Richard (5-8) allowed seven runs on nine hits and four walks over 4.1 innings in Friday's loss to the Dodgers. He struck out three.
Richard struggled for a second straight outing, and he's now allowed 12 runs over his last two contests (9.2 innings) while collecting just six strikeouts. The 33-year-old currently owns an unimpressive 4.85 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, and 73:31 K:BB through 17 starts (104 innings) on the season. He'll look to turn things around as he takes his next turn Thursday against the Indians.
