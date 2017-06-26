Richard surrendered five runs -- all earned -- on nine hits across 5.1 innings of a no-decision against the Tigers on Sunday. He only struck out three and walked two.

Richard hasn't missed many bats in his last two starts, recording just six K's over 11.2 innings during that span. He avoided the loss, however, thanks to the Padres getting to Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann for five earned runs in the first four innings. The 6-foot-5 southpaw likely won't have any easier of a time in his next start, which is slated for Friday at home against the first-place Dodgers.