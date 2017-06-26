Padres' Clayton Richard: Underwhelming in no-decision
Richard surrendered five runs -- all earned -- on nine hits across 5.1 innings of a no-decision against the Tigers on Sunday. He only struck out three and walked two.
Richard hasn't missed many bats in his last two starts, recording just six K's over 11.2 innings during that span. He avoided the loss, however, thanks to the Padres getting to Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann for five earned runs in the first four innings. The 6-foot-5 southpaw likely won't have any easier of a time in his next start, which is slated for Friday at home against the first-place Dodgers.
More News
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Holds Cubs to two runs through 6.1•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Stymies Reds with impressive performance•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Surrenders four runs over five•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Rides offense to win Friday•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Throws quality start Saturday•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Goes distance in win over D-backs•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...