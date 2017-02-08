Cowgill signed a minor league contract with the Padres on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

He joins Jabari Blash, Nick Buss, and Rafael Ortega in the competition for a reserve outfield spot. Cowgill spent most of 2016 with Triple-A Columbus as part of the Cleveland organization, where he slashed .234/.311/.320. He's a long shot to make the roster out of spring training and likely bound for the minors.

