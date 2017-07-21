Spangenberg went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run during Thursday's win over San Francisco.

Spangenberg is now 9-for-23 with three homers, eight RBI and seven runs through seven games since the All-Star break. He was a first-round pick in 2011, but the 26-year-old infielder hasn't made much fantasy noise or shown any power upside to this point in his professional career. It's also worth noting that San Diego played its first series out of the break at Coors Field. Still, in cavernous leagues, he could provide serviceable numbers in the second half.