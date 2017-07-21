Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Continues hot stretch with homer
Spangenberg went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run during Thursday's win over San Francisco.
Spangenberg is now 9-for-23 with three homers, eight RBI and seven runs through seven games since the All-Star break. He was a first-round pick in 2011, but the 26-year-old infielder hasn't made much fantasy noise or shown any power upside to this point in his professional career. It's also worth noting that San Diego played its first series out of the break at Coors Field. Still, in cavernous leagues, he could provide serviceable numbers in the second half.
More News
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Hits three-run shot in loss•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Big game Sunday•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Pops homer in win over Indians•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Swipes sixth base of season Tuesday•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Gets day off Saturday•
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...