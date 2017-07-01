Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Gets day off Saturday
Spangenberg is not in the lineup Saturday against the Dodgers, Bob Scanlan of Fox Sports San Diego reports.
Spangenberg will head to the bench for a breather after starting nine straight games for the Padres. Chase d'Arnaud will man the hot corner in his stead.
More News
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Steals fourth bag in win•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Continues recent power surge Saturday•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Homers twice Sunday•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Doubles in loss Tuesday•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...