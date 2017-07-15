Play

Spangenberg is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants.

He lashed a double en route to going 1-for-3 with a run Friday against the Giants, but Spangenberg will head to the bench Saturday with the Padres facing lefty Madison Bumgarner. Jose Pirela will take over at third base in place of Spangenberg.

