Spangenberg went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run during Wednesday's loss to Colorado.

The third baseman is 7-for-19 following the All-Star break with two homers, six RBI and six runs, and Spangenberg is also receiving consistent playing time. However, his .262/.302/.395 slash line leaves a lot to be desired, especially the slugging percentage. It's probably best to leave him to deep leagues at this stage of the game.

