Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Pops homer in win over Indians
Spangenberg went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer against the Indians on Wednesday.
He's not a great hitter -- as evidenced by his .674 OPS -- but Spangenberg has scraped out some value in deep formats with five homers and six steals in 199 at-bats, not to mention his multi-position eligibility. The 26-year-old was once a first-round pick, so perhaps there's some hope that he can improve his hitting over time, but don't hang your hat on it.
More News
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Swipes sixth base of season Tuesday•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Gets day off Saturday•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Steals fourth bag in win•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Continues recent power surge Saturday•
-
Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Homers twice Sunday•
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...