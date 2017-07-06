Spangenberg went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer against the Indians on Wednesday.

He's not a great hitter -- as evidenced by his .674 OPS -- but Spangenberg has scraped out some value in deep formats with five homers and six steals in 199 at-bats, not to mention his multi-position eligibility. The 26-year-old was once a first-round pick, so perhaps there's some hope that he can improve his hitting over time, but don't hang your hat on it.