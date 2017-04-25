Spangenberg was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

Spangenberg was off to a hot start at El Paso, slashing .348/.403/.470 with seven RBI and three stolen bases. He'll take the roster spot of Christian Bethancourt, who was outrighted to Triple-A earlier Tuesday. Spangenberg will offer the Padres an alternative to Ryan Schimpf at the hot corner, who is slashing just .102/.276/.254 through 59 at-bats to start the year. He'll get the start over Schimpf on Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

