Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Starts at third Tuesday
Spangenberg batted second and started at third base Tuesday, going 1-for-5 in a loss to the Diamondbacks. He moved to left field once a right-hander entered the game.
The utility man was called up Tuesday, immediately relieving the struggling Ryan Schimpf at third base. Manager Andy Green said that he wants to play Spangenberg on a pretty consistent basis, but he added that he wants Schimpf to remain in the mix as well. Tuesday's usage is roughly what we can expect for the 26-year-old going forward, starting at third against lefties and seeing time in left field against righties. Spangenberg batted .348 with a homer and three steals in 17 games with Triple-A El Paso, which falls in line with his strengths: batting average and speed on the basepaths.
