Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Steals fourth bag in win
Spangenberg reached base three times Friday, going 1-for-1 with a pair of walks, a stolen base and a run scored in a 1-0 win over the Tigers.
Since taking over as the Padres' regular third baseman June 9, Spangenberg is hitting .333 with three home runs and a steal. The 26-year-old's positional versatility gives him value in deeper formats.
