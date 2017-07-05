Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Swipes sixth base of season Tuesday
Spangenberg went 2-for-3 with an RBI and his sixth stolen base of the season in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Cleveland.
The 26-year-old has quietly been posting useful deep-league numbers since taking over full-time third base duties June 9, batting .297 with three homers and three steals over a 21-game span. He doesn't provide enough thump to serve as a third baseman in fantasy, but his combination of a solid batting average, light pop and light speed put him in the conversation as a middle infielder (in formats where he retained second base eligibility).
