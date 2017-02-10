Spangenberg will compete for the Padres' starting second base job this spring, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Spangenberg missed the majority of the 2016 season after suffering a torn quad last summer. While he was out, Ryan Schimpf surfaced out of nowhere and hit 20 home runs in his stead. Despite Spangenberg's first-round pedigree, the Padres will be forced to give Schimpf a chance this spring to prove that last season wasn't a fluke. Whoever wins the job will have deep league value for completely different reasons. Schimpf would be a potential power asset, while Spangenberg would have more value in the speed department.