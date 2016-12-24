Padres' Craig Stammen: Inks minor league deal with Padres
Stammen signed a minor league contract with the Padres on Saturday, SB Nation's Chris Cotillo reports.
The veteran right-hander hasn't pitched in a game since tearing his flexor tendon early in the 2015 campaign. However, the Padres appear to be convinced that Stammen is healthy once again as they agreed to terms on a minor league deal with him. At this time, he's expected to report to the team's minor league spring training.
