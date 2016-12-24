Stammen signed a minor league contract with the Padres on Saturday, SB Nation's Chris Cotillo reports.

The veteran right-hander hasn't pitched in a game since tearing his flexor tendon early in the 2015 campaign. However, the Padres appear to be convinced that Stammen is healthy once again as they agreed to terms on a minor league deal with him. At this time, he's expected to report to the team's minor league spring training.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola