Stammen signed a minor league contract with the Padres on Saturday, SB Nation's Chris Cotillo reports.

The veteran right-hander hasn't pitched in a game since tearing his flexor tendon early in the 2015 campaign. However, the Padres appear to be convinced that Stammen is healthy once again as they agreed to terms on a minor league deal with him. At this time, he's expected to report to the team's minor league spring training.