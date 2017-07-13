Stammen has recorded 47 strikeouts through 47.2 innings of relief this season for the Padres.

After spending all of last season in the minors combating an arm injury, Stammen's 4.53 ERA this year is the highest since he was moved to the bullpen in 2010. He's pitched mostly in a long-relief role for the Padres, which -- combined with his low strikeout numbers and high ERA -- leaves him lacking much fantasy value for owners.