Stammen has given up eight runs over eight innings to start the 2017 season.

Stammen's kryptonite so far has been the long ball, evidenced by his three home runs allowed so far. Forearm issues kept Stammen out of baseball all of last year and nearly the entirety of 2015. The Padres have lost every game the 33-year-old has appeared in, and all signs point toward the notion that he will continue to occupy a middle-relief role for the team.