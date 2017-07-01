Overton was recalled from Triple-A El Paso and will start Saturday's game against the Dodgers.

As expected, Overton, who owns a 6.38 ERA and 8:2 K:BB through 18.1 innings this season (nine appearances, one start), was added to the roster ahead of his scheduled spot start. It's not an ideal matchup for Overton, as the Dodgers have scored the fifth-most runs of any team in June. He'll likely head back to El Paso afterwards as Trevor Cahill (shoulder) is hoping to rejoin the rotation sometime next week.