Padres' Dillon Overton: Recalled ahead of Saturday's start
Overton was recalled from Triple-A El Paso and will start Saturday's game against the Dodgers.
As expected, Overton, who owns a 6.38 ERA and 8:2 K:BB through 18.1 innings this season (nine appearances, one start), was added to the roster ahead of his scheduled spot start. It's not an ideal matchup for Overton, as the Dodgers have scored the fifth-most runs of any team in June. He'll likely head back to El Paso afterwards as Trevor Cahill (shoulder) is hoping to rejoin the rotation sometime next week.
More News
-
Padres' Dillon Overton: Will start Saturday•
-
Padres' Dillon Overton: Nabbed by San Diego•
-
Mariners' Dillon Overton: Designated for assignment•
-
Mariners' Dillon Overton: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Dillon Overton: Pitches well in first start of season•
-
Mariners' Dillon Overton: Confirmed as Sunday's starter•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...