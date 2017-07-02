Overton (0-1) was hit hard over 4.2 innings against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing four earned runs on nine hits while notching three strikeouts.

Overton, making his first appearance with the Padres since being claimed off waivers from Seattle, had already allowed two runs on six hits before the wheels fell off in the fifth inning. Corey Seager and Justin Turner connected on back-to-back home runs before Logan Forsythe recorded his second hit of the night with a double off the center field wall. Overton was dismissed after 92 pitches and performed admirably considering it was his first big league appearance since May 20 and that it came against a team averaging over five runs per game (second best in the NL). It likely won't be enough to keep him in the starting rotation, as Trevor Cahill (shoulder) is slated to return Tuesday.