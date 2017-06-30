Overton will start Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Overton arrived in the clubhouse for Friday's game prior to his first start since May 20. He got roughed up during his last outing against the Diamondbacks, and has accumulated a 6.38 ERA with just eight strikeouts in 18.1 innings of work for the Mariners this season. Saturday will mark his first big-league game in a Padres uniform, but the 25-year-old will likely head back down to Triple-A El Paso afterwards, with Trevor Cahill (shoulder) returning from the disabled list in a week.