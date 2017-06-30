Padres' Dillon Overton: Will start Saturday
Overton will start Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Overton arrived in the clubhouse for Friday's game prior to his first start since May 20. He got roughed up during his last outing against the Diamondbacks, and has accumulated a 6.38 ERA with just eight strikeouts in 18.1 innings of work for the Mariners this season. Saturday will mark his first big-league game in a Padres uniform, but the 25-year-old will likely head back down to Triple-A El Paso afterwards, with Trevor Cahill (shoulder) returning from the disabled list in a week.
More News
-
Padres' Dillon Overton: Nabbed by San Diego•
-
Mariners' Dillon Overton: Designated for assignment•
-
Mariners' Dillon Overton: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Dillon Overton: Pitches well in first start of season•
-
Mariners' Dillon Overton: Confirmed as Sunday's starter•
-
Mariners' Dillon Overton: Likely starter Sunday•
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....