Lamet (3-2) fired seven shutout innings Thursday, walking one and striking out eight in a win over Atlanta.

Lamet turned in his finest outing as a major leaguer, notching his first career scoreless outing and exceeding six innings for the first time as well. The rookie's success can be attributed to his aggressiveness on the mound, throwing first-pitch strikes to 13 of the 26 batters he faced and finishing with 69 strikes and 27 balls. It is worth noting that the righty had a brown spot on his pant leg checked out by the umpiring crew in the sixth inning per the request of Atlanta manager Brian Snitker, but it proved to simply be a smudge of dirt, as reported by Dennis Lin of The San Diego Union-Tribune. After a rough two-start stretch where he gave up a total of 14 earned runs, the 24-year-old has rattled off three consecutive quality starts. Lamet still owns an unsavory 5.25 ERA through seven starts, but his elite strikeout rate (12.2 K/9) makes him an appealing streaming option in the right matchups.