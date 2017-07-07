Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Shelled by Cleveland
Lamet (3-3) allowed six runs -- five earned -- on six hits and four walks while striking out five batters through four innings during Thursday's loss to the Indians.
The rookie has flashed tremendous upside and huge strikeout potential, however, he's still extremely raw. At this stage of the game, it's probably best to be selective with his opponents and fade him in tough matchups. Lamet takes a 5.93 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 12.1 K/9 into the All-Star break.
More News
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Dominates Braves on Thursday•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Tosses quality start•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Next start pushed back to Saturday•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Fans 12 in no-decsion•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Hammered again Sunday•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Torched in Arizona•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...