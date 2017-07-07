Lamet (3-3) allowed six runs -- five earned -- on six hits and four walks while striking out five batters through four innings during Thursday's loss to the Indians.

The rookie has flashed tremendous upside and huge strikeout potential, however, he's still extremely raw. At this stage of the game, it's probably best to be selective with his opponents and fade him in tough matchups. Lamet takes a 5.93 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 12.1 K/9 into the All-Star break.