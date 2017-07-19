Lamet (3-4) struck out seven Rockies on Tuesday, but he lasted just four innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on four hits and four walks in a 9-7 road loss.

As promising as he is, Lamet has been brutally inconsistent, so expectations couldn't be high for this start at Coors Field, where pitchers go to cry. Lamet's strikeout numbers are most impressive -- 62 of 'em in 45 innings, a 12.4 K/9 -- but his 3.8 BB/9 is a red flag, as is his tendency to surrender home runs. Now 25 (Tuesday was his birthday) the Dominican righty still has room to develop; it's worth keeping in mind that he only made 10 career starts at Triple-A before making the majors. However, his lack of a quality third pitch to accompany his 95 mph heater and sharp slider means he may ultimately be destined for the bullpen.