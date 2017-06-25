Lamet struck out five and gave up three runs (two earned) on three hits and one walk in a no-decision against the Tigers on Saturday.

This was Lamet's second consecutive quality start, which is a good sign following a string of poor efforts. Lamet held Detroit scoreless until the fifth inning, when it scored all three runs against him. The right-hander has allowed five earned runs over his last two starts (12 innings).

