Padres' Eric Lauer: Finding early success at Double-A
Lauer has allowed only two runs over his first 12.2 innings out of the starting rotation for Double-A San Antonio.
Lauer opened the season with High-A Lake Elsinore but was promoted to Double-A San Antonio on June 28 after stifling his High-A competition to the tune of a 2.79 ERA and 29.6 percent strikeout rate over 67.2 innings. The southpaw is displaying similar prowess in the higher minor-league level, as he currently holds a 1.42 ERA and 13:2 K:BB ratio over his first two starts with San Antonio.
More News
-
Podcast: Is the ball 'juiced' now?
We bring in All-Star break reinforcements. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh joins us to discuss if...
-
Podcast: Midway Fantasy All-Stars
At the All-Star break, we break down the best of Fantasy so far, plus talk about some key struggling...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...