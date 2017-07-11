Play

Lauer has allowed only two runs over his first 12.2 innings out of the starting rotation for Double-A San Antonio.

Lauer opened the season with High-A Lake Elsinore but was promoted to Double-A San Antonio on June 28 after stifling his High-A competition to the tune of a 2.79 ERA and 29.6 percent strikeout rate over 67.2 innings. The southpaw is displaying similar prowess in the higher minor-league level, as he currently holds a 1.42 ERA and 13:2 K:BB ratio over his first two starts with San Antonio.

